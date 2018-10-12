BOSTON (AP) — A third Massachusetts State Police trooper has pleaded guilty to getting paid for overtime shifts he either did not work or complete.

Federal prosecutors say 45-year-old Gary Herman, of Chester, pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

Under a plea deal, Herman faces six to 12 months in prison at sentencing on Jan. 17.

Herman was assigned to the now-disbanded Troop E, responsible for traffic enforcement along the Massachusetts Turnpike. Prosecutors say he earned nearly $228,000 in 2016 including more than $63,000 in overtime pay. About $12,000 of that was fraudulently obtained.

Prosecutors say he submitted bogus citations to make it look like he was working shifts he either left early or didn’t work at all.

Six troopers have been charged and three have pleaded guilty.

