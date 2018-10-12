  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — Ready for winter? A street in Dorchester was already coated in snow Friday. The slushy road was not a weather phenomenon, it was the set of a movie starring Mark Wahlberg.

dorchestersnow Mark Wahlberg Movie Set Covers Dorchester Street In Snow

A movie shoot had Pleasant Street in Dorchester covered in snow (WBZ-TV)

Wahlberg, a Boston native, was back in the city to shoot ‘Wonderland,’ a Netflix movie.

The realistic set transformed Pleasant Street into a wintry scene, complete with a slushy road and snow pushed up along the sidewalks and buildings.

dorchestersnow3 Mark Wahlberg Movie Set Covers Dorchester Street In Snow

A film crew works on a fake snow-covered street in Dorchester Friday (WBZ-TV)

Other stars from the movie have been spotted around town including Post Malone.

