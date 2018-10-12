BOSTON (CBS) — Ready for winter? A street in Dorchester was already coated in snow Friday. The slushy road was not a weather phenomenon, it was the set of a movie starring Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg, a Boston native, was back in the city to shoot ‘Wonderland,’ a Netflix movie.

The realistic set transformed Pleasant Street into a wintry scene, complete with a slushy road and snow pushed up along the sidewalks and buildings.

Other stars from the movie have been spotted around town including Post Malone.