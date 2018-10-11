BOSTON (CBS) – There was no winner in the latest Powerball drawing so the jackpot has grown to $314 million. The cash option is now at $179.4 million.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing were 8-23-27-42-60 with the Powerball 7.

There were three $1 million winners in Illinois, Kansas and Missouri.

The next drawing is Saturday at 11 p.m.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday night at 11. That jackpot now stands at $548 million, with the cash option at $309 million.

Ticket for both games are $2 apiece and can be bought in 44 states, including Massachusetts.