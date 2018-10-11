WEATHER ALERT:Hurricane Michael Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rain To New England
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) — New evidence that standing desks could be good for you. A small study finds they may not only improve your health and wellness but may also improve your job performance.

Researchers in the United Kingdom studied more than 200 office workers. Some of them used height-adjustable workstations that allowed them to either sit or stand while working. The others used standard desks.

At the beginning of the study, people sat for an average of almost 10 hours a day, including at home. However, at the end of the study, those who used the sit-stand desks sat for 82 fewer minutes a day.

They also performed better at their jobs and reported less fatigue, less anxiety and a better quality of life.

