BOSTON (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect after a 19-year-old was killed in an early morning shooting.

Shots rang out on Vinson Street in the Fields Corner neighborhood of Dorchester around 2 a.m.

A 19-year-old man was critically injured. He was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.

The shooting marked Boston’s 45th murder so far this year, compared to 42 at this time a year ago.

“You’ve heard it before. Myself, Mayor Walsh, everything we’re doing with the great community to help deter this senseless violence. Again, there’s too many guns on the street,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.