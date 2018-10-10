(MARE) – Kennadie is a happy 1-year-old baby of Caucasian descent. Kennadie likes to watch cartoons and she is fascinated by the colors and sounds in the shows. She also loves bouncing in her chair and practicing her walking skills!

Kennadie is legally free for adoption and can be placed with any type of family with or without other children. Interested families will need to be able to accommodate Kennadie’s frequent appointments with her doctors and specialists.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.