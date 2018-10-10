WEATHER ALERT:Hurricane Michael Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rain To New England
Filed Under:Indianapolis Colts, Local TV, Matt Slauson, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Slauson suffered a pretty serious injury last Thursday against the New England Patriots. But that didn’t stop the nine-year veteran from finishing the game.

Slauson, who was placed on injured reserve Monday, broke two vertebrae in his spine early in the third quarter, according to the Indianapolis Star’s Zak Keefer. Not realizing just how serious his injury was, Slauson kept playing.

Who says players don’t want to play on Thursday Night Football?

Luckily, Slauson didn’t do any additional damage to his spine while finishing off Indianapolis’ 38-24 loss to the Patriots.

