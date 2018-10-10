BOSTON (CBS) — Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Slauson suffered a pretty serious injury last Thursday against the New England Patriots. But that didn’t stop the nine-year veteran from finishing the game.

Slauson, who was placed on injured reserve Monday, broke two vertebrae in his spine early in the third quarter, according to the Indianapolis Star’s Zak Keefer. Not realizing just how serious his injury was, Slauson kept playing.

Backstory on Matt Slauson's scary injury: Broke 2 vertebrae in his spine early 3Q Thursday, then played through it. Only later he learned he was one play away from serious damage — could have been paralyzed. "I had no idea how close I was to changing my family's life," he said. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 10, 2018

Luckily, Slauson didn’t do any additional damage to his spine while finishing off Indianapolis’ 38-24 loss to the Patriots.