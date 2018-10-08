MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS Local) – Body cameras from a Minnesota police department captured officers giving high-fives to a young driver after he appeared to successfully give CPR to a stunned squirrel.

The video was posted last week to the Brooklyn Park Police Department Facebook page. It has been viewed more than 600,000 times – and with good reason.

Police say the officers were on routine patrol on Sept. 25 when they saw a young man bent down near the curb on the 6500 block of Hampshire Avenue. They stopped and got out of their squad car.

As they approached, the officers saw the young man, identified in the post as a “good Samaritan,” touching a belly-up squirrel with a gloved hand, pressing a finger on its chest.

“Is he giving it CPR?” one of the officers says before answering his own question. “I think it is.”

The young man told the officers that he was helping the squirrel because he believed he hit it with his car, despite attempting to swerve out of the way. However, the animal didn’t appear to be run over the car’s tire.

After a moment, one of the officers advises the young man to flip the squirrel over. Not long after, the critter begins to stir, then suddenly runs.

Related: So Many Squirrels

“There he goes!” the officer shouts, as the squirrel darts away from the street.

Immediately after, the young man begins high-fiving both officers.

“We’ll put you in for a life saving award,” one of the officers says.

At the end of the Facebook video, police added music from Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit “I Will Survive.”