BOSTON (CBS) — An iconic moment in the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry involved Boston fans showering Mariano Rivera with thunderous applause during pregame introductions for Opening Day at Fenway Park in April 2005.

Yankee fans have now returned the favor.

While the stakes weren’t quite the same for David Price in Game 2 of the ALDS as they were for Rivera in the ’04 ALCS, the Red Sox starter felt the sting of getting cheered by the other team’s fan base on Monday night in the Bronx.

The cheers — authentic Bronx cheers — came thanks to Price’s performance in Game 2 for Boston. The left-hander lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing three earned runs and getting the early hook. The Yankees went on to win, 6-2. The fans in New York just wanted to show their appreciation.

