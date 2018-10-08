BOSTON (CBS) — Some Bruins fans left TD Garden without their hat Monday afternoon, but they probably didn’t mind one bit.

That’s because they sent them down to the ice early in the third quarter, as Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron netted his third goal of the afternoon against the Ottawa Senators. Bergeron completed his fourth career hat trick at the 4:38 mark of the third frame, giving Boston a 4-2 lead in their home opener. The B’s won the game 6-3 to improve to 2-1-0 on the new season.

Bergeron got the fun started just 30 seconds into the game, cleaning up the mess in front of Ottawa netminder Mike Condon and putting in the rebound for his second goal of the season. He potted his second goal of the game later in the period, sending home a nice feed from Brad Marchand with a sweet wrister.

88 ➡️ 63 ➡️ 37 🚨 PS: We've missed this. pic.twitter.com/VwOalE3abp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 8, 2018

His third goal of the day wasn’t as fancy, as his long back-hander caromed off the skate of Ottawa defenseman Cody Ceci before finding the back of the net. It appears as though Bergeron was looking for David Pastrnak in front, but he’ll likely take the hat trick.

The B’s alternate captain now has four goals and six points on the young season. Bergeron is the first Bruins player to record a hat trick in the team’s home opener since Cam Neely did so in 1995. He had two of his four career hat tricks in the second half of last season, so he’s netted a trio of hat tricks in the last calendar year.

It was an overall monster game for Bergeron and his linemates. Pastrnak finished with a pair of goals and two assists, while Brad Marchand had three helpers in the victory.