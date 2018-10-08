BOSTON (CBS) – At Boston Chops Downtown be sure to bring your appetite and your phone.

“When we originally announced the Instagram Table I knew it was going to be popular, I guess I just didn’t know how popular,” chef and owner Chris Coombs told WBZ-TV.

The Instagram Table is designed to capture the most post-worthy photos from cocktails to Cobb salad.

“It’s very much like filtering your photo without using a filter,” said Coombs who invested $10,000 to get the lighting at the table just right. Boston Chops Downtown has no windows which made the lighting even more important. “If you’re eating in a restaurant that has poor lighting there’s really no way to share the beauty of the food or the cuisine or the experience in general.”

There’s one stationary overhead light and two adjustable side lights. Diners control the color and brightness of the lights through a specially designed app.

“Lighting is everything,” said Coombs. And it’s not just for the food on the table, the lighting is perfect for selfies too. “Ultimately this is what social media is all about, it’s like sharing your experience.”

The table is so popular Boston Chops allows only two reservations per night. Those reservations can only be made through DM on Instagram @BostonChopsDowntown.