BOSTON (CBS) – Researchers at Michigan State University have developed a DNA tool that can accurately determine a person’s height and could eventually predict their risk for certain disease.

Scientists analyzed the genetic make-up of almost half a million people in the United Kingdom and using computer algorithms accurately predicted their height to within an inch. The algorithms also helped identify which people were more likely to develop osteoporosis as well as those at risk of struggling in school. Now they hope to use this tool to determine an individual’s likelihood of developing certain disease like heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

They say that one day in the near future for about $50, a patient could undergo a genetic test using a simple cheek swab and learn valuable information to keep them healthy.