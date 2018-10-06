BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ postseason just began, but they may already be down a man.

Following Friday’s Game 1 win over the Yankees in the ALDS, it was revealed that Wright told the Red Sox earlier on Friday that he felt soreness in his knee.

Steven Wright felt soreness in his knee before this game; had an MRI; his availability moving forward is in question, a source indicated before Cora’s presser — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 6, 2018

Steven Wright had an MRI on his knee tonight. Was bothering him before the game. TBD if there is a roster move — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 6, 2018

The issue must have arisen some time between the announcement of the postseason roster late Friday morning and the start of the game on Friday night, as Wright was on the team’s ALDS roster. His unexpected unavailability contributed to manager Alex Cora calling upon Game 3 starter Rick Porcello to enter in relief to pitch the eighth inning in Game 1.

The knuckleballer pitched in 20 games this year — 16 of them being relief appearances — and he went 3-1 with a 2.68 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP.