BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox will officially be without knuckleballer Steven Wright versus the Yankees.

Wright was removed from Boston’s roster for the American League Division Series on Saturday. The team said Wright has been diagnosed with “inflammation and loose body” in his left knee

Wright, who has made appearance as a starter and reliever, will reportedly see a knee specialist when the team arrives in New York.

The Red Sox replaced Wright with reliever Heath Hembree for the ALDS.

Because he was replaced on the roster, Wright is ineligible to play if the Red Sox advance to the ALCS, even if healthy. He would be eligible to play if the Red Sox reach the World Series.

Wright was 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA and a 1.213 WHIP this year.

The Red Sox held on for a 5-4 win at Fenway Park on Friday in Game 1. David Price hopes to keep that momentum going on Saturday when the teams play Game 2 at 8:15 p.m.