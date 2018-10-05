BOSTON (CBS) – It seems likely that Republicans in Congress are poised to complete the elevation of Judge Brett Kavanugh to the Supreme Court, perhaps as soon as this weekend. Voters across the country will have a chance to render their verdict on that on November 6, and, if confirmed, Judge Kavanaugh will have ample opportunity over the coming decades to prove or disprove the validity of the concerns about him. But before any of that happens, there are a few things we know for sure.

One is that the White House displayed contempt for the seriousness and independence of the highest court when they bypassed a list of distinguished, non-political conservative jurists in favor of a judge with a long track record of political partisanship. Kavanaugh’s strident role in the Whitewater probe of the 1990s and the lingering partisan vitriol he displayed in last week’s hearing should have kept him off the short list.

We can fully expect this poor judgement to be repeated by the Democrats when they inevitably regain control of the White House and Senate down the road.

They didn’t exactly cover themselves with glory in this whole process, damaging their own credibility by latching onto dubious allegations beyond those made by Dr. Ford.

And failing grades go out to just about everyone involved in the D.C. political culture for injecting ever-increasing doses of poison into the body politic. The nasty tone and corrosive partisanship that’s been festering for years is now worse than ever, and if you think it’s about to suddenly improve, you’d better think again.

