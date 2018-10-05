  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – A skateboarder who seen in a viral video getting arrested at a Boston park is no longer facing charges.

Derek Hanlon was seen on video being shoved to the ground by a Massachusetts State Police trooper at the Lynch Family Skate Park under the Zakim Bridge. Police said Hanlon was one of two people charged Sunday night with trespassing and resisting arrest.

arrest Skateboarder Arrested At Boston Park No Longer Facing Charges

Derek Hanlon arrested by State Police (Image from Eric Abo)

The skaters said they believed the park was open until 9 p.m. because new lights had been installed. Police said the park closes at dark as is noted by signs.

Hanlon appeared in court on Thursday. He was found not responsible on the charge of trespassing, and a resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation told WBZ-TV following the incident that it is working on installing new signs at the park that reflect the park will stay open until 9 p.m.

