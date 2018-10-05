ACTON (CBS) – One person is under arrest after three people were stabbed at a home in Acton overnight.

Police were called to a home on Haynes Court around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found the wounded. All three were taken to local hospitals. There’s no word yet on their conditions.

“A male suspect was placed in custody at the scene and is expected to be arraigned this morning in Concord District Court,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a statement early Friday. “The victims and the suspect are known to each other.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.