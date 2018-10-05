  • WBZ TVOn Air

Acton

ACTON (CBS) – One person is under arrest after three people were stabbed at a home in Acton overnight.

Police were called to a home on Haynes Court around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found the wounded. All three were taken to local hospitals. There’s no word yet on their conditions.

acton 3 Stabbed At Acton Home, 1 Person In Custody

State and local police blocked off Haynes Court Friday morning. (Photo credit: Anna Meiler – WBZ-TV)

“A male suspect was placed in custody at the scene and is expected to be arraigned this morning in Concord District Court,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a statement early Friday. “The victims and the suspect are known to each other.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

