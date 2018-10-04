FOXBORO (CBS) — Another page of the record books can be dedicated to Tom Brady.

The Patriots’ quarterback made history on Thursday night, when he completed a touchdown pass to the 71st different receiver of his career.

That moment came with 9:19 left in the fourth quarter, when the quarterback uncorked a deep pass to Josh Gordon. Despite defenders on either side of him, Gordon went up and made the catch.

The touchdown pass was also the 500th of Brady’s career, and his third of the game. Brady is now just the third quarterback in NFL history to reach 500 touchdowns, joining Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508). Drew Brees will join that club soon, as he’s currently sitting at 496.

Last week, Brady tied the mark, which was previously owned by Vinny Testaverde. Brady tied it with a touchdown pass to Cordarrelle Patterson against the Dolphins.

It speaks to Brady’s longevity that he was able to set the mark while playing for just one team for his entire career thus far. Testaverde, by contrast, played for seven different teams during his NFL career.

Brady’s unlikely to be caught any time soon. The rankings behind Brady and Testaverde include Steve Deberg (62) and Brett Favre (61).