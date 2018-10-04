FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots offense may be at full strength Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts with Julian Edelman returning from suspension and Rob Gronkowski expected to suit up despite an ankle injury.

Gronkowski is officially listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football.

The star tight end “missed” Monday’s theoretical practice (the team did not actually practice but he would have been absent in they did) and was missing when the team was actually on the field Tuesday. He returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday, giving hope that he could play in Week 5.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Thursday that despite the ankle injury, Gronkowski is expected to play.

Patriots’ TE Rob Gronkowski is expected to be active tonight vs. the Colts despite the questionable status that limited his practice time this week as well as his availability Sunday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2018

Gronkowski had been dealing with the ankle injury heading into last week’s game against the Dolphins. He exited the game in the second half and did not return.