LAWRENCE (CBS) – Firefighters and gas workers were called to a Lawrence elementary school Thursday morning after the smell of gas was detected.

The odor was reported at Parthum Elementary School just before 8 a.m.

Columbia Gas employees and Lawrence firefighters are on scene.

It is not yet known what caused the odor. The school was reportedly evacuated.

Lawrence was among the Merrimack Valley cities and towns impacted by a series of fires and explosions caused by an over-pressurized gas line last month.

