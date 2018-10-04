BOSTON (CBS) – Several colleges in Boston were placed on lockdown after a student reported possible shots fired near Simmons College and Boston Latin School on Thursday, though the area has since been deemed safe.
Emmanuel College tweeted Thursday just before 3 p.m. urging anyone on campus to shelter in place, saying “this is not a drill.”
Simmons College sent a community alert telling anyone on campus to barricade their door and hide and avoid windows. Mass Art was also on lockdown.
“Run, if option. Avoid campus. Wait for instructions,” the Simmons alert said.
Just before 3:15 p.m., Simmons sent a second alert saying an all clear has been given.
At approximately 2:36 pm, a Simmons University student reported hearing sounds that she thought resembled shots fired. Out of an abundance of caution, a lockdown was ordered. Boston Police conducted a thorough search of the academic campus and found no evidence of any shot being fired. The All Clear was issued at 3:09 pm.
Boston Police said a call came in for a loud bang near Louis Pastuer Ave. Witnesses said the bang came from an area between Boston Latin and the library at Simmons College.
