Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch

BOSTON (CBS) – When someone is upset, are you tempted to give them a hug? Now there is science to prove that hugging can make people feel better.

Researchers interviewed more than 400 adults every night for two weeks about their conflicts, moods, and their receipt of hugs.

They found that those who received a hug on the day of conflict had smaller increases in negative emotions and the effects lasted the next day, both for men and women.

As we know, some people are not “huggers” and researchers want to learn more about when, how, and for whom hugs are the most helpful.

In the meantime, they say consensual hugs can help show support to someone under stress.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s