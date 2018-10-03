BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox finally know which team they’ll be playing in the ALDS, after the New York Yankees defeated the Oakland Athletics, 7-2, in Wednesday night’s AL Wild Card Game.

The Yankees will now make the short trip from the Bronx to Boston, with Game 1 scheduled for Friday at Fenway Park at 7:32 p.m.

Game 2 will take place Saturday at Fenway at 8:15 p.m., before the series shifts to New York for Game 3 on Monday and Game 4 (if necessary) on Tuesday. If the series extends to five games, the deciding game will take place on Thursday, Oct. 11, at Fenway Park.

These two divisional rivals obviously know each other quite well, having met 19 times during the regular season. Boston narrowly won that season series, 10-9.

Boston’s Game 1 starter, Chris Sale, posted a 2-0 record and a 0.69 ERA in his two starts against the Yankees, striking out 19 batters (and walking just one) over 13 innings. Boston’s Game 3 starter, Rick Porcello, likewise went 2-0 against the Yankees this year, posting a 2.31 ERA in his 23.1 innings pitched across four starts.

Boston’s Game 2 starter, David Price, didn’t fare quite as well. In four starts vs. New York, he posted an 0-3 record and a 10.34 ERA, allowing 20 runs (18 earned) in 15.2 innings. He allowed nine home runs and nine walks in those starts.

Though tempers have cooled, this rivalry was reignited back in April, when Joe Kelly plunked Tyler Austin with a fastball and ignited an old-fashioned donnybrook at Fenway Park.

This will be the first postseason meeting between the Red Sox and Yankees since their legendary 2004 American League Championship Series, during which the Red Sox rallied from a 3-0 series deficit en route to breaking an 86-year old World Series drought.