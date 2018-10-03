BOSTON (CBS) – More than a thousand hotel workers in Boston walked off the job early Wednesday morning.

About 1,500 housekeepers, cooks, bartenders, bellmen, dishwashers and food and beverage servers went on strike outside seven Marriott-operated hotels.

The union representing them says, despite months of negotiations, Marriott has not met their demands for higher pay. The employees say they’re asking for salaries that don’t force them to work more than one job so they can afford rents in Boston and provide for their families.

There has been no comment yet from Marriott.

The workers walked out of the Aloft Boston Seaport District, the Element Boston Seaport District, the Ritz-Carlton Boston, the Sheraton Boston, the W Hotel Boston, the Westin Boston Waterfront, and the Westin Copley Place.

The union representing them, Local 26, said this is the first hotel strike in Boston’s history.