Lori Trahan, Rick Green

BOSTON (CBS) – In Massachusetts’ 3rd Congressional District race, Democrat Lori Trahan will face off against Republican Rick Green.

Trahan, who served as chief of staff to former Congressman Marty Meehan, won a razor-close Democratic primary after a recount.

Green is a business owner and ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

Trahan and Green spoke with WBZ’s Liam Martin and Paula Ebben about their visions for the district. Watch the interviews below:

Interview With Lori Trahan

Interview With Rick Green

