BILLERICA (CBS) – Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning suspected of attacking an ex-girlfriend with a wooden crucifix in Billerica.

Billerica Police said Torrey Smith, 39, fled from the scene of the alleged attack, which happened on August 22. He has been wanted on felony arrest warrants since the violent incident.

Smith allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home, and assaulted her and another person. One of the people suffered significant tissue damage to their nose following the crucifix attack.

Rafael Mendez was among the Billerica Police officers who investigated the August incident. Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Mendez conducted a traffic stop on Boston Road and suspected Smith was the passenger.

Smith initially gave a fictitious identity, but Mendez was able to identify him as the suspect. Smith was arrested on the outstanding warrants.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court.