PORTLAND, Maine (CBS) – A Portland nonprofit is proposing that the city buy a used cruise ship to serve as a homeless shelter.

The Portland Press Herald reports that MemoryWorks director Kenneth Capron is holding a meeting at city hall Tuesday. He reportedly envisions a cruise ship on Portland’s waterfront acting as a homeless shelter and as an option for affordable and immigrant housing, along with social services.

“I’m big into things that other people haven’t tried,” he told the newspaper.

Capron says he is serious about the idea and is applying for a grant that would fund a feasibility study.

He estimates an 800-passenger and 300-crew cruise ship would cost anywhere from $5 million to $100 million, according to The Press Herald.

The mayor and city councilors are reportedly aware of the proposal but have not issued a formal response.