BOSTON (CBS) – WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV will host the first televised debate between Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates Charlie Baker (R) and Jay Gonzalez (D) it was announced Tuesday.

Incumbent Charlie Baker and his challenger Jay Gonzalez will meet in the WBZ-TV studios for an hour-long debate on Tuesday, October 9. The debate will air live on WSBK-TV from 8-9 p.m., as well as stream live on CBSBoston.com.

Award winning WBZ-TV Political Analyst Jon Keller will moderate the live debate, which will include questions submitted from citizens.

If you have a question you would like considered, submit an issue-oriented question or questions directed to both candidates by emailing kelleratlarge@wbztv.com or via Twitter @kelleratlarge by 9 a.m. Monday, October 8. Include your name and hometown; we will use only first names on the air if your question is selected.

Again, in order to be considered the question must be about an issue relevant to our state that both candidates can address. Please, no questions tailored to one candidate.

