Mattapan

MATTAPAN (CBS) – A woman is in critical condition after firefighters pulled her out of a burning home in Mattapan.

Flames broke out in the multi-family house on Rainer Road just before 10 p.m. Monday and tore through a wall. Firefighters were able to contain it to the first floor.

mattapan2 Woman Critical After Being Pulled From Mattapan House Fire

The fire heavily damaged the home on Rainier Road. (Photo credit: Boston Fire Dept.)

“The company made an aggressive interior attack. They were able to knock the fire down. They did find somebody who was overcome by smoke. She was in her 60’s. We were able to get her to Boston EMS,” Deputy Chief Andre Stallworth told reporters.

The woman’s name has not been made public. Six people were forced to find another place to stay because of the fire.

There’s no word yet on what caused it. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

