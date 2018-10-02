BOSTON (CBS) – A flight from Phoenix to Boston was diverted to Kansas City overnight because of an “unruly passenger.”

American Airlines Flight 2763 left Phoenix around 6:30 p.m. eastern time Monday. Passengers say a man who boarded the plane with a woman and two dogs was stumbling and appeared to be intoxicated. He was hanging on to the overhead baggage compartments doing pull-ups and later in the flight became belligerent, they said.

“The flight attendant probably asked him three or four times to sit down and he refused to sit down and then he really got verbally abusive with her, starting calling her names,“ passenger David Markoski told reporters.

The flight was forced to land in Kansas City, Missouri late Monday night where security came on board and took the man off the jet. There’s no word yet on if he’s facing any charges. His name has not been released.

The flight continued on to Boston and landed at Logan Airport just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.