BOSTON (CBS) – The U.S. Senator who called for the FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be in Boston Monday.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake is listed as one of the speakers at the Forbes 30 Under 30 event at City Hall Plaza.

A large crowd of protesters is expected as well, including Mayor Marty Walsh and Congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley, for a 10 a.m. rally.

They want Flake to reject Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. In a surprise move on Friday, the Republican called for an FBI investigation into sexual assault claims against Kavanaugh before the full Senate votes on his nomination.

elevator Hundreds Of Protesters Expected At Sen. Jeff Flake Event In Boston

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake was confronted by protesters over the Kavanaugh nomination in an elevator, Sept. 28, 2018. (Image credit: 60 Minutes)

“I just knew that we couldn’t move forward, that I couldn’t move forward without hitting the pause button because of what I was seeing and experiencing in an elevator and in committee and thinking this is ripping our country apart,” Flake told CBS’ “60 Minutes” Sunday.

flake Hundreds Of Protesters Expected At Sen. Jeff Flake Event In Boston

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake. (Image credit: 60 Minutes)

A time has not been set yet for Flake to speak at City Hall. He’s also expected at another event in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday, where more protesters are planning to attend.

