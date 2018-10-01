BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Rob Gronkowski appears to be OK.

The tight end left in the third quarter of Sunday’s 38-7 romp over the Dolphins due to an ankle injury, causing some concern. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the injury is not considered to be serious, and that despite the short week, Gronkowski has a chance to play Thursday night against the Colts.

Patriots’ TE Rob Gronkowski’s ankle injury that prevented him from finishing Sunday’s game is not considered serious, per source. Gronkowski is expected to be questionable for Thursday night vs. Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2018

The right ankle has led to Gronkowski popping up on the injury report in recent weeks, and he had been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Miami.

In four games this year, Gronkowski has caught 17 passes for one touchdown and a team-leading 233 yards.