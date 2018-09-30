BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through the Ruff Tales Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Tillie is a chihuahua mix from Arkansas. She loves to snuggle in blankets and curl up in a ball. Tillie is great with other dogs and kids, she would do well in any sort of family.

Buddy is a seven-year-old lab. He is low maintenance at home and house/crate trained. Buddy would do well with dogs or kids over the age of 10, but not cats.

Savannah is a high energy eight-month-old. She loves to run around and play with friends but she is also smart and learns fast. Savannah hopes her new family will take her on fun adventures.

For more information visit the Ruff Tales Rescue’s website.