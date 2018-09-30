  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPatriots Game Day
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade, Ruff Tales Rescue

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through the Ruff Tales Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

tillie Pet Parade: Ruff Tales Rescue

Tillie is up for adoption through Ruff Tales Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Tillie is a chihuahua mix from Arkansas. She loves to snuggle in blankets and curl up in a ball. Tillie is great with other dogs and kids, she would do well in any sort of family.

buddy Pet Parade: Ruff Tales Rescue

Buddy is up for adoption through Ruff Tales Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Buddy is a seven-year-old lab. He is low maintenance at home and house/crate trained. Buddy would do well with dogs or kids over the age of 10, but not cats.

savannah Pet Parade: Ruff Tales Rescue

Savannah is up for adoption through Ruff Tales Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Savannah is a high energy eight-month-old. She loves to run around and play with friends but she is also smart and learns fast. Savannah hopes her new family will take her on fun adventures.

For more information visit the Ruff Tales Rescue’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s