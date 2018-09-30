BOSTON (CBS) — The Josh Gordon era in New England can now officially begin.

The 27-year-old receiver was declared active by the Patriots roughly 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, as New England prepared to host the Miami Dolphins.

Gordon was acquired by the Patriots from the Browns on Sept. 17, but he was inactive in Week 3 vs. the Lions.

Gordon played in one game this season, catching one pass for Cleveland — a 17-yard touchdown. He caught 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games last year for the Browns. How well — and how quickly — he can catch on in Tom Brady’s offense could certainly go a long way in restoring some punch to a Patriots offense that has been struggling.

Defensive end John Simon, whom the Patriots added this week, will also be active for the game.

The complete list of Patriots and Dolphins inactives is below.

PATRIOTS

TE Jacob Hollister

CB Eric Rowe

DL Geneo Grissom

OL Cole Croston

OL Ted Karras

DL Keionta Davis

DE Derek Rivers

DOLPHINS

QB Luke Faulk

QB David Fales

DE Andrew Branch

LB Chase Allen

TE A.J. Derby

WR DeVante Parker

S Reshad Jones