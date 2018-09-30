BOSTON (CBS) — The Josh Gordon era in New England can now officially begin.
The 27-year-old receiver was declared active by the Patriots roughly 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, as New England prepared to host the Miami Dolphins.
Gordon was acquired by the Patriots from the Browns on Sept. 17, but he was inactive in Week 3 vs. the Lions.
Gordon played in one game this season, catching one pass for Cleveland — a 17-yard touchdown. He caught 18 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games last year for the Browns. How well — and how quickly — he can catch on in Tom Brady’s offense could certainly go a long way in restoring some punch to a Patriots offense that has been struggling.
Defensive end John Simon, whom the Patriots added this week, will also be active for the game.
The complete list of Patriots and Dolphins inactives is below.
PATRIOTS
TE Jacob Hollister
CB Eric Rowe
DL Geneo Grissom
OL Cole Croston
OL Ted Karras
DL Keionta Davis
DE Derek Rivers
DOLPHINS
QB Luke Faulk
QB David Fales
DE Andrew Branch
LB Chase Allen
TE A.J. Derby
WR DeVante Parker
S Reshad Jones