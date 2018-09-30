FOXBORO (CBS) — The panic buttons can take a break this week in New England.

The Patriots on Sunday avoided a three-game losing streak by thoroughly and completely defeating the first-place Miami Dolphins. The Patriots led 24-0 at halftime, led 31-0 through three quarters, and finished the day with a solid 38-7 victory.

Tom Brady completed 23 of his 35 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He did, though, throw two interceptions.

Sony Michel ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, while James White rushed for 44 yards and a score on eight carries.

The Dolphins were kept off the scoreboard until the final minutes of the game.

Brady tied an NFL record by throwing a touchdown to his 70th different receiver when he connected with Cordarrelle Patterson for a 55-yard score in the first half.

Rob Gronkowski suffered an ankle injury in the second half and did not return.

Full recap to come …