There are a lot of intriguing storylines surrounding Sunday's matchup between the Patriots and Dolphins.

For starters, the Patriots are actually looking up at the Dolphins in the AFC East. That doesn’t happen very often. Nor do the startling struggles of the New England offense to start the season, as Tom Brady and company have had a hard time finding any kind of consistency on the field.

The offense will certainly improve once Julian Edelman returns in Week 5, but there’s a chance that Brady gets another weapon on Sunday. Could receiver Josh Gordon, acquired from the Cleveland Browns last week, make his Patriots debut in this borderline must-win game against Miami?

If Gordon is in New England’s game plan for Sunday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t offering up any clues. Asked Friday if Gordon is ready to play this weekend, Belichick gave his usual non-answer that will keep fans — and the opposition — guessing.

“We’ll see,” said Belichick. “Josh is working hard on and off the field. He’s done everything he can do.”

Gordon has been a limited participant all week in practice, still slowed with a hamstring injury that ended his time with the Browns. Nobody knows for sure how he’s fitting in with Brady and company, but when healthy, the 27-year-old is one of the most dangerous deep threats in the league (gigantic emphasis on “when healthy”). Just having Gordon out there, even for a limited number of snaps, would help stretch the field and likely open up opportunities for receivers Phillip Dorsett and Chris Hogan, who have struggled to get open the first three weeks of the season. The defensive attention Gordon would command would give tight end Rob Gronkowski more room to operate, and more open space for James White out of the backfield. It’s a trickle down effect the Patriots offense could use at the moment as they await Edelman’s return.

Friday’s final injury reporter likely won’t shed any more light on Gordon’s status for Sunday, as he’ll probably be listed as questionable for the second straight week. We probably won’t know if Gordon will be making his debut until New England’s inactives are announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

