LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – The driver of a tractor trailer fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into construction vehicles on Interstate 93 on Friday morning.

And while no serious injuries were reported, police and fire officials say the crash outcome could have been a lot worse.

“A couple of feet one way or the other and it could have been multiple fatalities,” said Londonderry Fire Battalion Chief Jim Roger.

The construction vehicles were part of the I-93 improvement project, said Bill Boynton of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. The workers are from a private construction company, and not state transportation workers, he said.

State police and fire crews responded to the crash just north of Exit 4 in the northbound lane of I-93 around 7 a.m.

The driver fell asleep and drove off the roadway into the center median, and struck a dump truck and another parked car, state police said. The person inside the dump truck was not injured. No one was inside the parked car when the crash occurred.

The tractor trailer, which was hauling paint and other construction materials, lost about 125 gallons of diesel fuel, fire officials said. A hazmat team responded to secure potentially hazardous materials from the truck.

The driver of the tractor trailer, who was not injured, was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

New Hampshire State Police are investigating.