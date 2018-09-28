LEXINGTON (CBS) – A pedestrian was killed Friday morning after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 North in Lexington.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the service center.

Massachusetts State Police closed the right two lanes of I-95. All lanes reopened to traffic around 7 a.m.

Police said preliminary investigation shows a 40-year-old man from Northampton, Pennsylvania was driving a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer when he hit the pedestrian.

The man was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries but did not survive.

A tractor-trailer was towed from the scene.