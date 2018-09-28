AYER (CBS) – A woman has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Ayer. The 26-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her male relative in an apartment on Groton School Road.

A man told WBZ-TV’s Kristina Rex he is the grandfather of both the victim and the suspect, who are cousins.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office is not releasing the names of either the victim or the suspect. They say the early investigation shows that there was some kind of altercation between the two that resulted in the woman stabbing her 24-year-old male relative with a large kitchen knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries.

The district attorney says the woman called 911 and stayed at the apartment complex until the police came. She is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and more charges are possible.

Some neighbors said they heard screams coming from the apartment Friday afternoon.

The district attorney’s office says the woman will be arraigned on Monday which is when they will release both her name and the name of the victim.