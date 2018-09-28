BOSTON (CBS) – It was a day to honor fallen heroes, members of law enforcement killed in the line of duty, including two young cops who died just this year.

This is the 32nd year that families and police officer from across the state have come together to honor those lost protecting others.

“They all willingly took their oath to defend and serve and they did so until their final act of bravery,” Detective Cecil Jones told the group assembled at the State House.

Their names go on the Law Enforcement Memorial, nestled in a quiet space behind the State House. The roll call is now up to 373 names. It took a half hour to read them all.

“In this line of work, sometimes you don’t come home, which is what makes this community so special. Protect and serve,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

“I lost my husband 33 years ago,” says Mary Ellen Cimino. Her husband, Chelsea Police Sgt. Raymond Cimino, died in 1985.

“This is the final rest for me. I can put him at peace now because Massachusetts has honored him,” she says.

Sergeants Sean Gannon and Michael Chesna, who were killed in the line of duty this year, were also honored with a wreath.

“Everyone’s done so much for me,” says Cindy Chesna, who bravely attended Friday’s memorial with her family. “It was sad, heartbreaking. It brought back memories. It’s still too fresh for me.”

The ceremony and the memorial are organized by the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.