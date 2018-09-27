WESTPORT (CBS) – Former state Sen. Brian Joyce, who was facing criminal charges that he used his public office to run a criminal enterprise, has been found dead at his home in Westport.
No foul play is suspected in the 56-year-old Joyce’s death, said Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.
Joyce’s wife found him dead early Thursday afternoon.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” Miliote said in a statement.
In December 2017, federal authorities arrested Joyce at his Westport home on a federal indictment. He was accused of using his office for personal profit to accept up to $1 million in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for official actions.
Joyce, a longtime attorney and Milton Democrat, was accused of then hiding that money by creating a shell company and disguising it as “legal fees.”
The 113-count indictment against Joyce, stemming from a two-year investigation, included charges of racketeering, extortion, wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the IRS and money laundering.
In February 2016, the FBI and IRS raided Joyce’s Canton law office. Months later, Joyce reportedly sold his Milton home and also sold his family burial plot in Milton, where he grew up.
