HYANNIS (CBS) – He’s one lucky man, walking away without a scratch after a tree falls on his moving car. It happened on a busy road in Hyannis, and came completely out of the blue.

“When I got right about here, the tree just fell on my car,” says Remi DePaula as he shows us where it happened on Bearses Way in Hyannis when an oak tree smashed down on his car.

“All of a sudden I heard this huge noise, and my windshield was completely busted,” he says. You can see that the tree stump that remains is rotten.

And Remi’s car has a smashed windshield, glass on the seats and a panel hanging down. “I’m just grateful to be alive, and get out of there without a scratch,” Remi says.

Remi, a realtor, was returning from a listing Wednesday when it happened.

“Not expecting anything, then all of a sudden, boom. I said, my God, the sky’s falling,” he recalls.

Thursday, a shaken Remi is trying to keep his perspective, consider his good fortune, and how a few seconds either way could have made a big difference.

“There was one lady that was driving really slow in front of me and I kept thinking, if she was moving a little faster,” he says.

The future of Remi’s car is now in the hands of his insurance company.