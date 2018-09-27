WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Most Of Massachusetts
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    10:05 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:05 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Lisa Hughes
Filed Under:Cape Cod, Hyannis, Lisa Hughes, Tree

HYANNIS (CBS) – He’s one lucky man, walking away without a scratch after a tree falls on his moving car. It happened on a busy road in Hyannis, and came completely out of the blue.

“When I got right about here, the tree just fell on my car,” says Remi DePaula as he shows us where it happened on Bearses Way in Hyannis when an oak tree smashed down on his car.

tree Driver Grateful To Be Alive After Tree Smashes Moving Car

A tree fell on Bearses Way in Hyannis (WBZ-TV)

“All of a sudden I heard this huge noise, and my windshield was completely busted,” he says.  You can see that the tree stump that remains is rotten.

And Remi’s car has a smashed windshield, glass on the seats and a panel hanging down. “I’m just grateful to be alive, and get out of there without a scratch,” Remi says.

Remi, a realtor, was returning from a listing Wednesday when it happened.

shattered windshield Driver Grateful To Be Alive After Tree Smashes Moving Car

Remi DePaula’s Shattered Windshield (WBZ-TV)

“Not expecting anything, then all of a sudden, boom. I said, my God, the sky’s falling,” he recalls.

Thursday, a shaken Remi is trying to keep his perspective, consider his good fortune, and how a few seconds either way could have made a big difference.

remi Driver Grateful To Be Alive After Tree Smashes Moving Car

Remi DePaula (WBZ_TV)

“There was one lady that was driving really slow in front of me and I kept thinking, if she was moving a little faster,” he says.

The future of Remi’s car is now in the hands of his insurance company.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s