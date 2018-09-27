BOSTON (CBS) — The Hartford Whalers will be returning to the ice, if only for two nights.

No, they won’t be skating around at the Hartford Civic Center, but for nostalgic hockey fans, the Carolina Hurricanes will be making dreams come true this coming December.

By way of a brief video featuring a Whalers jersey with “Brass Bonanza” serving as the musical bed, the team announced on Thursday that Whalers Night will be held on Dec. 23, when the Boston Bruins visit Raleigh. The Canes will don the jerseys again when they visit Boston on March 5.

Some 🔥 for your 📱 pic.twitter.com/VilX739PlN — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) September 27, 2018

“We’re proud of the history and traditions that we’ve built in 21 years in North Carolina. But we’ve never thrown away the records established during this franchise’s 18 NHL seasons in Connecticut,” Hurricanes president and GM Don Waddell said. “This is a chance to celebrate our team’s heritage and the players and coaches who laid the groundwork for this franchise.”

Whalers Night in Raleigh will consist of “a number of throwback elements,” though the details are not yet finalized.

The game will take place at 5 p.m. that Sunday, and it will mark the first time the Whalers sweaters have been worn since the team left Hartford in 1997.

For decades now, the Whalers jersey and logo has remained a popular choice for clothing, among hockey fans and non-hockey fans alike. But this game will be the first opportunity that most fans under the age of 30 will have to actually see the duds in an NHL game.