REVERE (CBS) – Equipment and candy brands from the now-closed Necco plant in Revere went up for auction Wednesday.

More than 1,100 items are being sold off in the two-day public auction, The Boston Globe reports. Candy brands Sky Bar, Haviland Thin Mints, Mighty Milk Balls and Peach Blossoms are also up for grabs.

“We’re calling this the biggest candy auction of the 21st century,” Jim Greenberg, co-president of Union Confectionery Machinery, told the newspaper. “Nothing is even close. This is the big one.”

Many other brands, like the Clark Bar, Sweethearts and Necco wafers, have been sold off since the company was sold at an emergency bankruptcy auction in May.