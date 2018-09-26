PLYMOUTH (CBS) – The man accused of killing his estranged wife in Marshfield and sparking a regional manhunt will be in court Wednesday.

Allen Warner, 47, of Rockland, will be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on a murder charge. The search for him ended Tuesday afternoon in Whitman after police say he took a stolen flatbed truck through the wrong way at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive through and crashed into some flower pots.

He was arrested about 18 hours after investigators say he shot and killed his soon-to-be ex-wife, 48-year-old Shana Warner, on Route 3A in Marshfield Monday evening. Witness told police he ran off into the woods and that set off a massive search for several hours as residents were told to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

Authorities believe Warner came to Marshfield several days ago to confront his wife. Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares said Warner was well-known to them and had “numerous interactions” with local police over the years.

According to court papers, Shana and Allen Warner had been divorced twice and she was in the process of divorcing him a third time.