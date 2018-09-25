WATCH LIVE:9:30 am Police, District Attorney Update On Marshfield Manhunt
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By Jon Keller
Filed Under:Columbia Gas, Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Merrimack Valley Explosions

BOSTON (CBS) – Here’s a question to get your morning going – how much do you value trust? If you find out a friend or relative has been deceiving you about something important, do you have trouble sustaining that relationship? If a merchant rips you off, will you ever patronize them again? And how many lies does it take before a politician or public figure irrevocably loses your trust?

I’ve been thinking about this a lot since the gas explosion disaster in the Merrimack Valley, which we’re now told will be leaving many people without gas to cook with and heat their homes until mid-November. Those people trusted the gas company to provide them with safe, uninterrupted service, and trusted government regulators to oversee their work. Ok, accidents can happen.

gas31 Keller @ Large: How Much Do You Value Trust?

(WBZ-TV)

But the failure of Columbia Gas officials to immediately come out and face the music, and the questions now being raised about how well or poorly the state did its job inspecting gas line work, have certainly damaged public trust.

And the pathetic saga of the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination has surely done a number on public trust, from the refusal of Republicans to provide full access to records and investigate sexual offense claims against the nominee, to the games Democrats have been playing with information they have.

We in the news media are acutely aware of how crucial it is to earn and keep your trust, and how badly that can be damaged by slanted or inaccurate reporting.

Yes, trust matters. It’s a fragile thing, and must be handled with care. Because if you break it or lose it, you may never get it back.

Share your thoughts with me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or use Twitter, @kelleratlarge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s