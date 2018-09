BRAINTREE (CBS) – Missing a “huge amount” of marijuana? The Braintree police might have it.

The department tweeted Tuesday morning that a Good Samaritan found a gym bag full of cannabis near Five Corners the night before.

Anyone lose a gym bag containing a huge amount of cannabis near 5 corners last night? Don’t panic, a Good Samaritan found it in the road and brought it to our station. Please come to the police station to collect it. #LitteringAndSmokingTheReefer pic.twitter.com/5ta8vsCg8h — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) September 25, 2018

“Don’t panic, a Good Samaritan found it in the road and brought it to our station,” police said. “Please come to the police station to collect it.”

The bag of marijuana photographed and tweeted by police is labeled “destroy.”