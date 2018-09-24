  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill Shields, Local TV, Naiquan Hamilton, Stoughton Students Killed

BROCKTON (CBS) — The 18-year-old behind the wheel during a crash that killed four Stoughton High students was arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday.

On the afternoon of May 19, police say Naiquan Hamilton was driving nearly 100 mph in East Bridgewater with four friends in the car when he crashed into a tree. Christopher Desir, 17, Eryck Sablah, 17, Nicholas Joyce, 16, and David Bell, 17, all died as a result of the crash. Hamilton suffered injuries in the crash as well.

“Upon arrival, to a person, described an incredibly catastrophic scene,” prosecutor Russell Eonas said Monday.

At the crash scene, police say they found 10 bags of marijuana in what was left of his car.

allvictims Driver In Crash That Killed 4 Stoughton High School Students Pleads Not Guilty

Eric Sarblah, Nick Joyce, David Bell (Photos courtesy of friends and family)

Hamilton pleaded not guilty to four counts each of manslaughter by motor vehicle, motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation. He was released on personal recognizance upon the agreement that he submits to random drug testing, not drive, continue night school, not leave the country, and stay away from the victims and witnesses’ families.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz feels obligated to push forward with the prosecution, saying everybody involved in the case has suffered a loss.

“The young man driving the car with his friends, his four friends are gone forever,” Cruz said. “Sons and kids in the community, the community has been affected forever, it’s an absolute tragedy.”

If Hamilton is convicted of just of the counts of motor vehicle homicide, he faces a minimum of five years in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s