BOSTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts woman will undergo surgery in Florida after she was bitten by a shark in the Bahamas Sunday. The 32-year-old was spearfishing off the coast of Treasure Bay when she was attacked, the Abaco Crash Fire Rescue Chief confirmed to WBZ-TV.

A blacktip shark bit the woman’s hand as she held a fish underwater and swam back to the boat, according to Chief Colin Albury.

“It’s just unfortunate. It’s just one of those things where she was spearfishing and the shark came from nowhere,” Albury said to WPLG.

A Massachusetts woman on the Bahamas had to be med-flighted to Florida after her hand was bitten by a shark (Photo Courtesy: WPLG, Abaco Crash Fire Rescue)

She was med-flighted to Fort Lauderdale then taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida for surgery. One of her fingers has serious damage.

Albury said it is unclear whether the woman will lose that finger or not.

“Real tough lady but in severe pain, naturally due to the mutilation of her hand,” said Albury. “A lot of people don’t realize when you’re spearfishing grouper, hogfish, they give off a sound when they are injured and that sound is like ringing the dinner bell for the sharks.”

