LAWRENCE (CBS) — Small teams of an electrician, a guardsman, and potentially a firefighter are going door-to-door in Lawrence Monday to assess whether homes need space heaters. Columbia Gas is working with community leaders to restore and reimburse Merrimack Valley residents after a gas pipeline burst two weeks ago, killing one, injuring dozens, and forcing thousands of evacuations.

The teams will “assess each affected home to determine whether a space heater can be used in the home. Space heaters will not be appropriate for all homes. If deemed unsafe, the team will work with residents to determine alternate options,” said the town of Lawrence.

These space heaters will be passed out in the neighborhoods of Andover, North Andover and Lawrence @wbz pic.twitter.com/T4MJjbjrIE — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) September 24, 2018

According to the National Guard, they are helping deliver 24,000 space heaters across Merrimack Valley. Over the weekend, they went door-to-door in Lawrence delivering thousands of hot plates.

The Claims Center in Lawrence will be open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily until further notice.

Columbia Gas will ultimately have to replace 48 miles of pipeline in the area.